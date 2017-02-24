How will Trump's 'greater enforcement' of marijuana laws affect Colorado?

(Photo: THINKSTOCK)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Yesterday, Donald Trump's White House threw a potential scare in the state's and the national recreational marijuana use businesses when it said the administration may get tougher with enforcing recreational pot laws.

"I do believe you'll see greater enforcement of it," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said at a Thursday press conference, adding that it's "something the Department of Justice will be further looking into."

That didn't set well with national marijuana advocates, who said "a federal crackdown on recreational cannabis could cost industry billions and thousands of jobs."

"Legal cannabis has been one of the fastest growing industries in the country for the past three years and any disruptions would substantially impact the economic activity stemming from this industry," said Giadha Aguirre De Carcer, CEO of marijuana data company New Frontier Data of Washington, D.C., in a statement.

