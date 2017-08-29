Huge industrial-park project coming to Brighton

(Photo: Courtesy Newmark Knight Frank)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Hyde Development, a Minneapolis-based real estate company, and the Denver operations of Mortenson Construction will build a 1.8 million-square-foot class A industrial park in Brighton.

The companies will build 76 Commerce Center, beginning with a 266,240-square-foot speculative building -- one without tenants lined up yet -- that is expected to break ground this year. The site is located near the intersection of Interstate 76 and Highway 7.

Once the full complex is complete, it will be the largest industrial development in Brighton.

“We have been working with Paul Hyde and team over the past year to get this to the finish line, and we are pleased that we will be home to something this significant,” said Michael Martinez, president and CEO of the Brighton Economic Development Corp.

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal