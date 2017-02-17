Huge outdoor-retail show coveted by Colorado is exiting Utah over public-lands stance

(Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

The Outdoor Retailer show, a huge twice-yearly trade event coveted by Colorado, plans to leave its long-standing home of Salt Lake City over a dispute with Utah officials over their stance on public lands.

The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reports that the show will find a new home outside Utah "as soon as possible" after two decades in the Utah capital.

The decision was announced shortly after a conference call Thursday between executives of outdoor-recreation businesses and Utah Gov. Gary Herbert to discuss their opposing views on public lands issues.

Officials estimate the trade show draws 40,000 visitors to Salt Lake each year and generates about $45 million in annual economic impact. Colorado leaders have expressed interest in luring the show to Denver.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2kRlZZo

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal