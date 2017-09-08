Hurricane Irma: ULA delays launch; Colorado-made satellite captures images from space

A street is flooded during the passing of Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico on Sept. 6, 2017. (Photo: Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Hurricane Irma, the huge storm forecast to reach Florida this weekend, is so big that it's has delayed a national security space launch on the other side of the country.

Centennial-based United Launch Alliance announced Friday it's delaying its planned Sept. 14 launch of a National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) mission from Vandenberg Air Force Base on the central California coast because of Irma's approach in the east.

Some ULA employees needed for running the mission live in the Cape Canaveral, Florida, area. The company postponed the NRO launch to allow time for those employees to help prepare ULA's Cape Canaveral facilities, and to handle personal preparations for Irma's arrival.

"Some critical members of the ULA launch team that support launch on both coasts are returning to Florida due to the threat from Hurricane Irma which is currently forecast to impact the Cape Canaveral area early Monday morning," the company's delay announcement said. "The safety of our employees and their families are at the forefront of this decision."

