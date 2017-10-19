If Denver nabs Amazon's HQ2, expect rents to soar

(Photo: KARAGRUBIS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - If the Denver metro area is successful in attracting Amazon.com Inc.'s second headquarters, rents around here are expected to soar.

On Wednesday, the Metro Denver Economic Development Corp. submitted Colorado’s proposal for Amazon’s HQ2 complex, which is expected to bring 50,000 jobs.

On Thursday, a report was issued that indicates that if Denver's successful in attracting Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) HQ2, Denver rents could go up an additional 1.1 percent a year.

San Francisco-based Apartment List research indicates that would cost a Denver renter household up to $11,452 over the next 10 years.

Denver rents have gone up dramatically in the past few years (up 52 percent from 2005 to 2015) and an influx of Amazon workers would do nothing to ease those price increases, according to Apartment List.

