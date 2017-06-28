IMA Financial taps entrepreneur for new data technology push

(Photo: COLORADO TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - IMA Financial Group Inc. wants to create technology products for the insurance industry, and it’s bringing on a well-known name in Denver tech circles to lead the effort.

The Denver-based company has recruited Erik Mitisek, head of the X-Ite entrepreneurs initiative at University of Denver and state of Colorado’s chief innovation officer, to spearhead its technology push. Mitisek starts the job Aug. 1.

“I’m incredibly excited to join a world-class firm and a world-class entrepreneur in [IMA chairman and CEO] Rob Cohen,” Mitisek said. “It’s an opportunity anybody would jump at.”

DU will determine how to fill the vacated position running Project X-Ite, a cross-college program to spread the entrepreneurial ethic through the university's programs and connect DU to business innovation. Project X-Ite's Matt Rutherford, faculty director, and Nina Sharma, associate director, will serve as interim co-directors.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p867k



