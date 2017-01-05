In this battle for 2016 on-time performance, Frontier Airlines finishes dead last

Frontier Airlines jets at Denver International Airport. (Photo: MARK HARDEN | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - In a new ranking of the world's low-cost airlines for 2016 on-time performance, Frontier Airlines finished dead last.

The Denver airline finished tenth in the ranking of the world's 10 low-cost airlines, with an on-time arrival performance of 77.4 percent.

That's according to Portland-based FlightStats and its 8th Annual Airline On-Time Performance Service Awards. "The awards recognize the 'Best of the Best' Airlines that demonstrate consistently high performance and deliver on their promise to get passengers to their destinations in a timely manner."

That certainly doesn't describe Frontier's 2016 performance, as the airline also finished dead last among low-cost carriers with an average departure delay of 77 minutes and an average arrival delay of 69.6 minutes.

