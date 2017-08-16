Inc. 5000: 113 Colorado companies are on the fastest-growing list for 2017

113 Colorado companies made the 2017 Inc. 5000 list. (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Inc. magazine is out today with the Inc. 5000, its latest annual list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

Overall, 113 Colorado companies made the Inc. 5000 list for 2017, down from 126 last year, 132 in 2015 and 122 in 2014.

And 13 Colorado businesses have made the elite top 500 ranking. That's down from 15 in 2016 and 14 in 2015 and matches 2014's 13.

On the other hand, two Colorado businesses finished in the top 100; none finished that high last year.

Inc.’s ranking of privately held companies is based on revenue growth over a three-year span. Only companies with at least $2 million in 2016 revenue, that are privately owned and that started earning revenue before April 2013 are included.

