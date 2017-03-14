Industrial development to kick off on 28 acres in Commerce City

10600 Havana St. in Commerce City. (Photo: GOOGLE MAPS PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Longmont-based Rocky Crest Enterprises LLC has acquired 28 acres of land at 10600 Havana St. in Commerce City, with plans to develop 30,000-square-feet of industrial space.

Rocky Crest has also leased 10 acres of land to Denver Intermodal Express, a logistics company that will use the land for small office use, trailer storage and its grain operation. Denver Intermodal previously held two separate land leases for these uses, but will relocate those operations to the new site immediately, said Russell Gruber, director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, who represented Rocky Crest.

Like most of the Denver metro area, the northeast metro area is in the midst of an industrial market boom.

“Brighton is experiencing record breaking lease rates and diminishing vacancy over the long term, and in many ways is a representative microcosm of the larger Denver metro industrial market,” said Gruber. “Although the current vacancy rate is at its highest peak in 15 years, it is due to a single large move out of a retail tenant, rather than a general trend.”

