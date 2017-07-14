Inflation picks up speed in Denver area; here's why

The price of consumer goods and services in the Denver region has risen 3.1 percent over the last year, a greater increase than in previous 12-month periods.
That’s according to a report today from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report, covering the 12-county Denver-Boulder-Greeley area, compares consumer prices in the first half of 2017 to those in the same period of 2016.
BLS issues year-over-year consumer-price comparisons for the Denver area every six months.
Six months ago, the region’s year-over-year consumer-price gain was 2.6 percent, the BLS said. Twelve months ago, it was 3 percent.
Inflation is on the rise nationwide, including Colorado; find out more about what it means for the metro area at the Denver Business Journal.
