Inside the Denver restaurant Thrillist says has the best wings in Colorado

Cho77 is an Asian street-food restaurant located at 42 S. Broadway in Denver. (Photo: Courtesy of Cho77)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - When diners at Cho77 bite into an Asian chicken wing, they're biting into something that chefs started preparing many hours before.

That's because they believe a perfect wing comes from slow cooking and unique seasonings before finishing off on the grill, said Alan Berger, general manager at the restaurant.

Cho77, located as 42 S. Broadway in Denver, is the best wing joint in Colorado — so says Thrillist in its new ranking of the best wings in every state.

"It's a sweet, savory wing with burnt sugar, caramel, fish sauce, and chili powder all commingled," Thrillist says.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.