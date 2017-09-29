Investigator: Accused Berthoud teen killer said 'anger took over' before shooting

Tanner Flores stands after the jury leaves the court for an overnight recess, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, during the first day of Flores' trial at the Larimer County Justice Center in Fort Collins, Colo (Photo: Timothy Hurst/The Coloradoan)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - At first, Tanner Flores told investigators Ashley Doolittle accidentally fired the loaded revolver he had in his truck.

Then, his story changed.

On Thursday and Friday, jurors at the Larimer County Justice Center heard pieces of a videotaped interrogation of Flores following his June 2016 arrest on the Western Slope.

"She kind of, like, glared at me and kind of turned away from me so I just grabbed the gun," Flores said in the interview.

Mesa County Sheriff's Office investigator Danny Norris, who interviewed Flores in the tapes, also took the witness stand this week to describe his interaction with now-19-year-old Flores, who has been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and faces a violent crime sentence enhancer.

