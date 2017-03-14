Iowa attorney general alleges 'dangerous' consumer fraud against Colorado 'drinkable sunscreen'

Harmonized H2O claims to be the first oral sunscreen product that can provide up to three hours of UV protection. (Photo: COURTESY OSMOSIS SKINCARE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Iowa State Attorney General has sued the Colorado-based maker of "drinkable sunscreen" for consumer fraud, alleging its product is "dangerous" to consumers.

Osmosis Skincare LLC, the subject of the lawsuit, makes bottles of water that have been manipulated with radio-waves to protect against the sun's ultraviolet radiation, its makers claim.

But Iowa State AG Tom Miller's lawsuit alleges the product — the Harmonized H20 "UV neutralizer" — does not have any valid testing to prove its claims and that it "recklessly gave consumers hollow assurances that they were protected from known health hazards."

The lawsuit was filed in Iowa District Court in Polk County Tuesday, March 14 and requests an injunction barring Osmosis products from being sold in the state.

