Iowa-based bank expands into Denver, scoops up 4 longtime local bankers

Joe Van Haselen, former president of First National Denver, has joined the MidWestOne Bank, which is expanding into Denver. (Photo: Courtesy of Denver Business Journal)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Iowa-based MidWestOne Financial Group Inc., parent company of MidWestOne Bank, is expanding into Denver, and snatched up four bankers from First National Denver to start its new venture.

MidWestOne (NASDAQ: MOFG), the third-largest publicly traded bank holding company in Iowa, named Joe Van Haselen — who had been president at First National Denver — as regional president in the Denver area. Van Haselen is a 27-year veteran in the banking industry.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring the MidWestOne culture and customer centric-commitment to the Denver area,” Van Haselen said.

