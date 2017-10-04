Iowa HR firm buys Denver company

A business deal. (Photo: Denver Business Journal)

An Iowa human resources company has bought one of Denver's largest professional employer organizations.

Aureon of West Des Moines, Iowa, purchased 13-year-old Peliton LLC for an undisclosed price.

The Denver Business Journal used to rank professional employer organizations (PEOs) and in 2014, Peliton had 5,100 outsourced employees in Denver, ranking it No. 3 on the list.

