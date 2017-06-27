Is a Sprint-Charter-Comcast deal in the works?

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 15: A Sprint Nextel cell phone store is seen on October 15, 2012 in Miami, Florida. Japan's Softbank announced it will buy a 70 percent stake in the U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Nextel for about $20 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sprint Corp. has reportedly agreed to exclusive talks for two months with Charter Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp. aimed at a wireless deal, according to an anonymously sourced report by the Wall Street Journal.

The agreement means that ongoing discussions about a Sprint merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc. are on hold for now, the Journal said.

A Sprint (NYSE: S) spokesman said the company was "not commenting one way or the other" on any discussions.

Douglas County-based Liberty Broadband Corp. is the largest shareholder in Charter, a cable TV and broadband company, and John Malone, Liberty's chairman and founder, is on Charter's board.

