KUSA
Close

Is a Sprint-Charter-Comcast deal in the works?

Denver Business Journal , KUSA 4:19 PM. MDT June 27, 2017

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sprint Corp. has reportedly agreed to exclusive talks for two months with Charter Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp. aimed at a wireless deal, according to an anonymously sourced report by the Wall Street Journal.

The agreement means that ongoing discussions about a Sprint merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc. are on hold for now, the Journal said.

A Sprint (NYSE: S) spokesman said the company was "not commenting one way or the other" on any discussions.

Douglas County-based Liberty Broadband Corp. is the largest shareholder in Charter, a cable TV and broadband company, and John Malone, Liberty's chairman and founder, is on Charter's board.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p84e5

(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories