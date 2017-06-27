Is a Sprint-Charter-Comcast deal in the works?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Sprint Corp. has reportedly agreed to exclusive talks for two months with Charter Communications Inc. and Comcast Corp. aimed at a wireless deal, according to an anonymously sourced report by the Wall Street Journal.
The agreement means that ongoing discussions about a Sprint merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc. are on hold for now, the Journal said.
A Sprint (NYSE: S) spokesman said the company was "not commenting one way or the other" on any discussions.
Douglas County-based Liberty Broadband Corp. is the largest shareholder in Charter, a cable TV and broadband company, and John Malone, Liberty's chairman and founder, is on Charter's board.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1p84e5
(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs