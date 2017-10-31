Is Denver a good place for a holiday getaway?

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s reputation as a winter weather destination just got a boost, with WalletHub naming Denver a “Best Winter Holiday Destination.”

Denver’s close proximity to world class ski resorts, its breweries and its 'cool factor' weren’t enough to land it in the top five, though. But the Mile High City did eke out a spot the top 10, coming in at No. 10 behind other icy metros like Chicago, Seattle and Philadelphia.

To determine its scores, the Washington, D.C.-based financial analyst site analyzed 130 of the most populous U.S. metropolitan area across six categories:

- Travel costs and hassles, which considered flight prices and duration.

- Costs in destination, which consisted of hotel rates and cost of living.

