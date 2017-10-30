Is Denver one of America's 'coolest' cities?

(Photo: Cory Reppenhagen, KUSA)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Is Denver one of America's 10 "coolest" cities?

It is according to Forbes magazine, which ranked Denver as the 10th-coolest city in the U.S.

How is "cool" defined? Forbes said it ranked 100 cities using criteria including: access to recreation; locally owned rather than chain restaurants; percentage of bicycle, hybrid and electric car, and mass transit users; coffee roasters and craft beers; bars and clubs; net migration; young people population; diversity; and small-business growth.

San Francisco topped the list, followed by Seattle, San Diego, New Orleans, Portland, San Jose, Los Angeles, New York, Boston and Denver.

Denver was cited for its youth, coffee shops and beer breweries and its weaknesses were listed as small-business growth, diversity and local restaurants.

