Is hemp for dogs a good idea?

(Photo: CW PAWS IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Can hemp help relieve the pain your dog is suffering from? A Boulder firm thinks so.

CW Hemp, maker of Charlotte's Web hemp extract cannabinoid oils, said it's introducing a new line of hemp for dogs products called CW Paws.

"Clearly, many believe there to be very positive results from use of a trusted, natural hemp cannabinoid supplement," said Ashley Grace, chief marketing and e-commerce officer for CW Hemp, in a statement.

But nationally, many veterinarians aren't so sure.

"There is abundant uncertainty in the veterinary community about recommending these products for animals with medical problems – with good reason. Chiefly, we have very little research-based data to answer questions about basic issues, including safety and efficacy," said a report posted in 2015 in "Veterinary Practice News."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lv5iTJ

Copyright 2017Denver Business Journal