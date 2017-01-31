Is Vail interested in buying Vermont's Stowe ski area?

(Photo: STOWE RESORTS PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Is Vail Resorts Inc. interested in buying the Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont?

That's the rumor being floated and reported by TheStreet.com, which indicated through unidentified sources that Stowe is for sale and Vail officials visited the resort last week.

Neither Stowe or officials at Broomfield-based Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) would comment on the rumor.

If it comes to fruition, it would be another big acquisition by Vail in recent months.

