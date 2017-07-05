It appears Denver has won its bid to host the giant Outdoor Retailer shows

(Photo: George Frey, Bloomberg)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - No one will confirm the news that Denver is the winner of the big Outdoor Retailer trade shows, but the mayor and the governor have called a press conference for Thursday, and it likely won't be to say Denver didn't win the bid.

"We’re excited about Thursday’s announcement from the Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry, Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock," a Visit Denver statement said. "I cannot, however, share any details about the announcement in advance."

Denver was among three cities vying for the coveted Outdoor Retailer show, which is estimated to have a $45 million economic impact in its host city.

In May, Denver's chances appeared to have taken a step forward. The owner of Salt Lake City's big twice-yearly Outdoor Retailer trade show, Emerald Expositions Events Inc., bought the equally big SnowSports Industries America Snow Show that has been in Denver since 2010.

