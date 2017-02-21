IT consulting company expands to Denver, says it's looking to hire

(Photo: CAPTECH PHOTO)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - An information technology consulting company has expanded to Denver and says it's looking to hire more consultants here.

CapTech Consulting recently opened an office in the Elephant Corral office building at 1444 Wazee St. in Denver.

Greg Kintzele has been named director of the CapTech Denver office, the first of the national company's 11 offices that is west of the Mississippi River.

In a statement, company officials saidDenver was chosen because it's "a growing market with exceptional creative and technical talent, with a diversified set of Fortune 1000 companies spanning the many industries we serve."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2lr2PKI

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal