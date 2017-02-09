It could cost you $1,000 not to shovel in Glenwood Springs

(Photo: Matt Renoux, KUSA)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS - At the Glenwood Springs Bed and Breakfast, owner Duncan Sinnock says nearly everyone on his street has a snow shovel parked on the porch.

"Everyone is at it early in the morning, every sidewalk is perfectly clear," Sinnock said.

With good reason. It’s a heavy snow year and with several complaints about icy and slick sidewalks, Glenwood Springs Police Chief Terry Wilson says they're stepping up there snow removal ordnance,

"Their responsibility as property owners or residents is to keep their sidewalks adjacent to their property clear," Wilson said.

If they don't pile that snow up, it could mean spending a pile of money on fines with tickets for not clearing snow potentially reaching $1000.00.

"The judge can set the fine anywhere from zero to a thousand, my sense is you would really have to upset the judge to reach that $1000,” Wilson said.

And if losing cold hard cash isn’t a good enough incentive, Duncan says on his street, a little shoveling shame usually does the trick.

"It shows if you don’t do it, you’re the loser with ice in front of his house, your neighbors look at you kind of funny," Sinnock said.

