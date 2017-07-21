It hasn't been a good week for Chipotle: Norovirus, mice and a lawsuit

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is seen in Washington, DC, December 22, 2015. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - It hasn't been a good week for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

First, it was the report of a norovirus outbreak at one of the Denver Mexican restaurant chain's restaurants in Virginia. The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 100 people got sick after eating at the Sterling, Virginia restaurant, just outside of Washington, D.C. Company officials closed the restaurant for a "complete sanitization of all surfaces" at the restaurant, before it reopened on Wednesday.

Then, video surfaced of mice wandering around at a Chipotle restaurant in Dallas. The company said it's fixed the problem that allowed the mice to enter the restaurant.

On Thursday, a New York law firm filed a class action lawsuit against Chipotle, alleging that company officials "made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational and compliance policies," regarding its food safety policies.

