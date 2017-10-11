It would be a 'travesty': Colorado senators agree (and disagree) on energy policy

Workers from Namaste Solar put solar panels on a house near 35th and Decatur in Denver. (Photo: Sheldon, Bobbi)

DENEVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado’s two U.S. Senators on Tuesday said they’ve both signed a letter opposing the imposition of tariffs on imported solar power panels.

But they disagreed on the Trump administration’s move Tuesday to roll back the Clean Power Plan, one of President Barack Obama’s signature pieces of legislation on the environment.

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, on Tuesday spoke to a group of local executives at the Colorado Energy and Manufacturing Forum, organized by the Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) and Colorado Business Roundtable’s (COBRT) and held at the History Colorado Museum near downtown.

“Today in Washington they’re dismantling the Clean Power Plan,” Bennet said, referring to the plan that sought to cut carbon emissions from the nation’s power sector.

