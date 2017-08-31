It's agreed: Denver rents are rising

(Photo: AARON KOHR)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver rents are rising, according to at least three companies that track rents in Denver.

But by how much?

Apartment finding firm Zumper estimates the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Denver rose 1.5 percent last month and have risen 5.6 percent in the past year, to a median level of $1,320.

Real estate firm Zillow estimates that Denver rents have increased 0.3 percent over the past month, and are up by 3 percent in the past year to a median level of $1,070 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,350 for a two-bedroom.

And property management software company Yardi Matrix estimates t hat Denver rents have risen 0.6 percent over the past three months(which tied with Seattle for the highest increase in rent growth during that time). Yardi Matrix estimates that rents have risen 2.7 percent in the past year.

