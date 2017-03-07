It's Colorado Nonprofit Week

Nonprofit organizations make a huge, positive impact on our lives.

This week is Colorado nonprofit week, which is aimed at celebrating everything that they do.

Renny Fagan, the president and CEO of the Colorado Nonprofit Association, joined us on 9NEWS Mornings to talk about what his organization does – and the great work of Colorado nonprofits.

You can read more about Colorado nonprofit week here: http://bit.ly/2mhNNqK

(© 2017 KUSA)