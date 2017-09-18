It's National Cheeseburger Day: Here's where you can get deals, free stuff

In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson, 2015 Getty Images)

USA TODAY - Fire up the grill, or take it easy and find a local burger joint. It's National Cheeseburger Day.

September 18 is when we pay tribute to what is possibly the greatest hot sandwich ever assembled.

The first cheeseburgers started popping up on menus in the 1920s, and it has been a love affair ever since.

So, how do we celebrate National Cheeseburger Day? Here are some options:

Get a good burger for cheap.

There are a couple ways you can score a cheeseburger at a discount, or even free.

DoorDash. Three words: Free Shake Shack. The delivery service app is offering free cheeseburgers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. if you order through them at one of 50 participating Shake Shacks. Orders must be over $12. DoorDash has a list of participating cities in a blog post breaking down the deal.

Applebees. For Monday only, patrons can get a cheeseburger with classic fries for $6.99.

BurgerFi. The gourmet burger restaurant is offering cheeseburgers for $5. Just mention the offer on their website to secure your cheap eats.

Can you eat a 3-pound cheeseburger?

If you really love cheeseburgers, or just happen to be really hungry, Fuddrucker's is rolling out a 3-pound burger challenge. Eat a 3-pound cheeseburger, along with one pound of fries in one hour and you get a $20 gift card and a free t-shirt. Whether it's worth the gastrointestinal aftermath, we'll leave to you.

Now, go start planning your lunch.

