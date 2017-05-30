Janus merger with British firm is complete

(Photo: KATHLEEN LAVINE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Janus (NYSE: JNS) merged with Henderson Group plc and the merged company's headquarters are now in London.

Shares in the merged companies — Janus Henderson Group plc — which will oversee more than $331 billion in assets, are now traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JHG."

“The combined firm, Janus Henderson, creates a truly global active asset manager that is well-positioned to succeed in the investment marketplace, with expanded product suites, greater financial strength and better talent, benefiting our clients, shareholders and employees," said former Janus CEO Dick Weil in a statement. Weil is now co-CEO of Janus Henderson Group with Andrew Formica.

Weil told the Denver Business Journal in October that the deal "should not drastically affect the Denver operations" of Janus and "the tie-up will not have a huge effect on the Denver office, where there are about 800 employees."

