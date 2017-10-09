Jeffco apartments sold for $63 million to busy metro Denver buyer

(Photo: Bell Partners)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - North Carolina real estate company that has been busy acquiring apartment properties in metro Denver of late has scooped up another one

Bell Partners Inc., based in Greensboro, North Carolina, and German investment management company Hansainvest announced that their joint real estate partnership has acquired Escape at Ken-Caryl, a 250-unit apartment community in Jefferson County. They paid $63.4 million, according to Multi Housing News.

Renamed Bell Ken-Caryl, the 15-building community will be managed by Bell Partners. The apartments -- at 12044 W. Ken Caryl Circle, with a Littleton mailing address -- were completed in 2015.

Bell Partners now has at least six apartment communities in Colorado, several of them recently:

Last week, it was announced that the company had purchased a 398-unit apartment complex in the Denver Tech Center for $99.2 million.

