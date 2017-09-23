Jefferson County Economic Development names new CEO

Kristi Pollard (Photo: CHARITY DEYON MEINHART)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Following a national search, Jefferson County Economic Development Corp. has picked a new president and CEO from within Colorado.

The Jeffco EDC board of directors has named Kristi Pollard as the organization's new president and CEO, effective Oct. 30.

Pollard comes to the post from the Grand Junction Economic Partnership, where she was hired as executive director in April 2015.

The Jeffco organization's mission is to retain and recruit primary jobs to the county, which encompasses 773 square miles and 10 cities including Arvada and Lakewood.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wJMr13

© 2017 KUSA-TV