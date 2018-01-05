Jet maker Airbus buys flight training center in Colorado

(Photo: Courtesy Airbus)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - European jet maker Airbus SE has acquired a flight training operation in Aurora -- its first the western U.S. on Thursday.

It's a move that soon could be followed by its key U.S. rival, Boeing Co., as the two companies battle to grow their services businesses.

Airbus (Euronext: AIR) bought Strategic Simulation Solutions (SSS), a privately held flight training center located at 3500 Windsor Dr., north of Interstate 70 and between Tower Road and E-470.

The Toulouse, France-based company says it plans to expand and transform SSS into its first-ever western U.S. training center.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2qr6uOV

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal