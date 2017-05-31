Job fair for Colorado Mills workers after storm

KUSA - There will be a job fair next week for Colorado Mills mall employees who have been out of work since a hailstorm ravaged the shopping center– something that could shutter it for months.

The job fair is slated for June 7 at the Denver Marriott West, and will be put on by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment and American Job Center serving Jefferson, Clear Creek and Gilpin Counties.

More than 20 companies will be on hand, including Target, Sears, Ameristar Casino Resort Spa and Lyft.

Attendees will also get help filing for unemployment services and receive information about health insurance options.

RELATED: Owner of store takes us inside Colorado Mills to see hail damage

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marriott Denver West at 1717 Denver West Boulevard in Golden.

You can find more information here: colorado.gov/cdle/unemployment and here: http://jeffco.us/american-job-center/.

Colorado Mills posted on their website that they aren’t sure when they’ll reopen, but hopes it will be in time for the holiday shopping season.

Viewer photos after the May 8 hailstorm showed leaking ceilings, flooding and broken windows.

Colorado Mills opened in 2002 and has 210 stores – 30 of which are locally owned.

The city of Lakewood could lose about $350,000 a month in sales tax as long as the mall stays closed.

© 2017 KUSA-TV