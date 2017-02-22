John and Anna Sie give $12 million to Denver Art Museum renovation

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Colorado philanthropists John and Anna Sie have donated $12 million toward a major remodel of the Denver Art Museum’s original North Building, providing a substantial amount of capital for the $150 million project as museum leaders seek to increase awareness of the effort through a new exhibit.

Museum officials will name a new "welcome center" at the building's entrance the Anna and John J. Sie Welcome Center in honor of the donation.

The welcome center will be a two-story, 50,000-square-foot elliptical structure providing an entrance point for the museum once the renovation is completed in 2021. Located where Palettes restaurant now stands, it will feature a restaurant and café, event space and the museum’s primary conservation lab.

The renovation in December received a $25 million gift from DAM board chairman and Platte River Equity managing director J. Landis Martin. In recognition of that gift, the North Building will be renamed the the J. Landis and Sharon Martin Building when the project is complete, DAM officials said at the time.

