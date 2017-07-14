John Malone, Warren Buffett, Sprint's Son are reportedly talking deals

Colorado media billionaire John Malone — along with Warren Buffett and Masayoshi Son, chairman of SoftBank, which owns Sprint — are reportedly exploring working together in wireless, including the idea of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway investing $10 billion or more in the effort.

Son met separately with the other two billionaires at the annual Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference, a high-profile CEO gathering in Sun Valley, Idaho, this week, The Wall Street Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

It’s no surprise that Son would talk with Malone, a media mogul who is chairman of Douglas County-based Liberty Broadband Corp. (Nasdaq: LBRDA).

The Malone company is the biggest shareholder in No. 2 U.S. cable company Charter Communications Inc. (Nasdq: CHTR), which in May teamed with Philadelphia-based Comcast Corp. to hold exclusive two-month talks with Overland Park, Kansas-based Sprint Corp. (NYSE: S) about partnerships, joint ventures or mergers that could help the cable companies offer wireless services.

