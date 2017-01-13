Johnson Financial Group launches wealth management arm

Gary Lutz (Photo: DBH)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Denver-based Johnson Financial Group — which works with ultra high net worth families — has launched a wealth management arm.

Gary Lutz, longtime Wells Fargo executive, will head up JFG Wealth Management, which promises its clients access to the same advisors available to Johnson Financial Group.

"For 15 years, Johnson Financial Group has simplified the complex lives of some of the country's wealthiest families," said Brandon Johnson, founder and principal of Johnson Financial Group. “We want to bring that same level of unbiased financial planning and goal-oriented investing and the opportunity to access leading investment managers to more individuals and families.”

Johnson took the helm of the firm in 2002 and changed the business model, including lowering fees. The firm works with 26 ultra high net worth families. He said he is launching JFG Wealth Management to serve a broader set of individuals and families.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2itQZjn

(© 2017 American City Business Journals)