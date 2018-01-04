KUSA
Joint venture acquires Thornton apartment complex

Kelcey McClung , KUSA 4:19 PM. MST January 04, 2018

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A joint venture purchased Montair in Thornton as well as an apartment in the Seattle metro for a combined $126.5 million.

Los Angeles real estate investor TruAmerica Multifamily partnered with New York real estate equity firm Blackstone to acquire a total of 635 units.

Montair, located at 8901 Grant Street, has seen little to no renovation since its construction in 1984. The joint venture said they plan to renovate it.

