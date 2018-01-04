Joint venture acquires Thornton apartment complex

(Photo: Thinkstock)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A joint venture purchased Montair in Thornton as well as an apartment in the Seattle metro for a combined $126.5 million.

Los Angeles real estate investor TruAmerica Multifamily partnered with New York real estate equity firm Blackstone to acquire a total of 635 units.

Montair, located at 8901 Grant Street, has seen little to no renovation since its construction in 1984. The joint venture said they plan to renovate it.

Read a bit more about this acquisition on the Denver Business Journal.

Copyright 2017 DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL