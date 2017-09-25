JPMorgan Chase kicks off Denver Startup Week with grants for underserved entrepreneurs

(Photo: MONICA MENDOZA, DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - JPMorgan Chase & Co. kicked off Denver Startup Week today by handing out $60,000 checks to five metro Denver nonprofit organizations that help startups get started.

Chase for Business, a title sponsor of the sixth annual Denver Startup Week, gave $300,000 to Accion, Colorado Enterprise Fund, The Commons on Champa, Community Reinvestment Fund USA and Mi Casa Resource Center.

The grants are part of the company's Small Business Forward program, which is a $75 million, three-year program aimed at getting money into the hands of women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses.

Small Business Forward also spends money on technical assistance and support networks for small businesses.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bizj.us/1pbzdw



(© 2017 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved.)