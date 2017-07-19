Judge gives green flag to Aurora racetrack measure

The Kansas Speedway near Kansas City. (Photo: KATIE BEAN | KCBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Supporters of a city-backed ballot measure to allow Aurora to offer incentives for racetrack and entertainment developments have gotten a judge's go-ahead.

The Aurora Sentinel reports that Arapahoe County District Court Judge John Wheeler rejected a challenge to the ballot question over what opponents said was confusing language and a violation of the state's rule that ballot measures be about a single subject only.

The measure -- approved by a 7-3 city council vote -- will appear on Aurora's November ballot.

There have been repeated attempts for years to spark a racetrack development in lightly-developed northeast Aurora, but none has come to fruition so far.

City officials have pointed to the Kansas Speedway in the Kansas City area and its surrounding Plaza at the Speedway entertainment-retail-sports complex as a model for a possible Aurora development.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uIXDto

