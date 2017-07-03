Judge halts Topgolf project in Thornton

(Photo: Courtesy Top Golf)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Plans for a Topgolf International -- a golf entertainment facility -- in Thornton have been halted after a judge June 30 sided with residents who said the land is not properly zoned for the project.

An Adams County District Court judge overturned the city council's zoning decision and put the project on hold.

"We don't agree; we had the opposite perspective," said John Cody, Thornton director of economic development.

Dallas-based golf entertainment company was given a green light from the Thornton City Council in August 2016 to build a 65,000-square-foot facility east of Interstate 25, off 136th Avenue, next to Thorncreek Golf Course.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2uDFSHI

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal