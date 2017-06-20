Justin Brunson's downtown Denver sandwich shop closes its doors

(Photo: Justin Brunson)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Masterpiece Luncheonette, a sandwich shop with a high-profile location across Sherman Street from Wells Fargo Center, has closed its doors.

The Uptown eatery was opened by executive chef/owner Justin Brunson in 2013 as the second location of Masterpiece Delicatessen, at a site that had been vacated by a branch of Mona’s restaurant.

Recently the Sherman Street shop was renamed Masterpiece Luncheonette and underwent a major overhaul of the menu that an employee told me was aimed at speeding up service for busy lunch-break customers.

The original Masterpiece Delicatessan, at 1575 Central St. in LoHi, remains open, as do Brunson & Co.’s other restaurants and food businesses: Old Major, Royal Rooster @ Old Major, Denver Bacon Co., Masterpiece Kitchen and Culture Meat & Cheese.

