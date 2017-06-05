Kansas energy company plans new Weld County oil terminal

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Kansas energy company said it's going to build a new oil terminal in Weld County.

Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE: TEP) said it will develop the Tallgrass Grasslands oil terminal complex in Platteville for an undisclosed amount of investment money.

Tallgrass said "the Platteville Extension is expected to have an ultimate takeaway capacity of at least 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is expected to be in service in the second quarter of 2018."

“The proposed Platteville Extension and Tallgrass Grasslands Terminal, together with our existing Buckingham Terminal and Northeast Colorado Lateral, give Pony Express and Tallgrass Terminals an unrivaled footprint in the (Denver-Julesburg Basin) and provide meaningful benefits to producers,” said Doug Johnson, vice president and general manager of Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, in a statement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2rtbUY0

