'Kitchen' fight escalates between celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, Boulder's Kimbal Musk

Kimbal Musk says he has the trademark to "the kitchen" and celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck… (Photo: TOM TORGOVE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Boulder-based restaurateur Kimbal Musk says he has the trademark rights to use the name "the kitchen" for his chain of restaurants, including one at Denver Union Station. But celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck says no way, that phrase is generic and any place should be able to use it.

A judge in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois will decide.

