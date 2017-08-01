Kroenke's Rams may owe Missouri for back taxes, court rules

(Photo: Courtesy DBJ)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The Missouri Supreme Court today reversed a decision by the state’s Administrative Hearing Commission that said Stan Kroenke's NFL Rams — formerly the St. Louis Rams until they move to Los Angeles — were entitled to a refund of state sales tax between February 2007 and January 2013.

The case involved an entertainment license fee imposed on the Rams by the city of St. Louis. The Rams argued they should not have to pay state sales tax on the special entertainment fee. The court disagreed.

The decision means the Rams may have to pay the state up to $352,000, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper reports.

The case will be heard again in front of the Administrative Hearing Commission, which acts as a neutral and independent hearing officer for the state to avoid situations in which a state agency acts as investigator, prosecutor, and decision maker.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2hlxaw0

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal