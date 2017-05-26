Lakewood tax return preparer sentenced to 21 months in prison

Prosecutors are considering charging Stephen Gutierrez with contempt of court, according to one report (Photo: H. Darr Beiser, USA TODAY)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Lakewood tax return preparer was sentenced to 21 months in jail for preparing and filing false federal income tax returns.

Hieu Mattison, 53, owner and primary tax return preparer of AAAE Financial, Inc., was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Marcia S. Krieger and ordered to pay $133,544 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

The government claimed Mattison "added false income items, such as W-2 wages, household help income, and/or false Schedule C business income to his mostly low-income clients’ tax returns. ... Mattison filed 34 false tax returns for 16 individuals for the tax years 2008 through 2012 for a total tax loss amount of $133,544."

“Prison is the fitting end for a tax preparer in a position of trust who preyed on the poor to steal money from the government,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer, in a statement.

