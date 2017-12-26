Lakewood uranium company fires back at 'inaccurate' Washington Post article

(Photo: Utah.com)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - A Lakewood uranium company is taking issue with a Washington Post story earlier this month regarding Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah.

On Dec. 8, the Post story, headlined "Uranium firm urged Trump officials to shrink Bears Ears National Monument," reported that Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) "launched a concerted lobbying campaign to scale back Bears Ears National Monument, saying such action would give it easier access to the area’s uranium deposits and help it operate a nearby processing mill."

Not entirely true, insists Energy Fuels.

"That article (and subsequent ones) have left some readers with a wildly exaggerated impression that we may have somehow played a significant role in the decision to reduce the size of Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument (BENM). That is simply not the case," Energy Fuels said in a statement on its website, adding "we offered two alternatives for some minor boundary adjustments to fringes of BENM that we believe interfered with our existing operations. Those adjustments would have affected only about 1 percent to 2.5 percent of the monument’s total land area. It doesn’t seem to make sense to place a national monument adjacent to active uranium production operations."

