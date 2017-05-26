LaMar's takes a flier on aerial doughnut dropoffs in Denver

(Photo: LAMAR'S DONUTS)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Keep looking to the skies, LaMar’s Donuts fans.

The Denver-based doughnut purveyor will make its first delivery of “dronuts” next week in Denver.

LaMar’s plans to make four drone deliveries on May 31, including to the Denver City & County Building, the police and fire headquarters and on the 16th Street Mall. It’s working with a company called Drone Dispatch for the deliveries.

The aerial deliver is a promotion for LaMar’s National Donut Day sweepstakes, with the grand prize being a drone.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2r4q0xw

