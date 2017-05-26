LaMar's takes a flier on aerial doughnut dropoffs in Denver

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Keep looking to the skies, LaMar’s Donuts fans.
The Denver-based doughnut purveyor will make its first delivery of “dronuts” next week in Denver.
LaMar’s plans to make four drone deliveries on May 31, including to the Denver City & County Building, the police and fire headquarters and on the 16th Street Mall. It’s working with a company called Drone Dispatch for the deliveries.
The aerial deliver is a promotion for LaMar’s National Donut Day sweepstakes, with the grand prize being a drone.
Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2r4q0xw
© 2017 KUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs