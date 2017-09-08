Law protecting medical pot businesses extended by Congress

A patient purchases medical marijuana at the Highland Health medical dispensary and wellness center in Denver, Colorado, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2009. (Photo: Bloomberg, 2009 Bloomberg)

DENVER (AP - A law protecting the medical marijuana industry from interference from the federal government has been extended through December.



Marijuana Business Daily reported Friday that the law, known as the Rohrabacher-Blumenauer amendment, was extended under the provisions of an aid package for victims of Hurricane Harvey approved by Congress.



The law bars the U.S. Justice Department from using federal funds to interfere with state medical marijuana programs or prosecuting medical marijuana businesses following state laws. It must be renewed yearly and had been set to expire Sept. 30.



The law's future was in doubt when it was blocked from receiving a vote in the House this week. However, it was extended without a direct vote as part of the extension of government funding that was part of the aid deal.



___



Information from: Marijuana Business Daily, http://https://mjbizdaily.com/

© 2017 Associated Press