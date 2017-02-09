Layoffs follow ReadyTalk acquisition

ReadyTalk, Denver. ReadyTalk is a web conference provider. (Photo: WEBSITE SCREENSHOT)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Layoffs are quickly following the purchase of Denver-based ReadyTalk by an Atlanta-based technology company.

About 46 ReadyTalk employees have been notified their jobs are being eliminated, said new owner Premiere Global Services Inc. (PGi) late Wednesday, six days after it completed the purchase.

“Our team is working to handle these transitions smoothly and with respect to the impacted associates,” Kayla Reed, a PGi spokeswoman, told the Denver Business Journal in an email. “We are committed to keeping the workforce informed as changes take place.”

The company did not answer whether future layoffs are anticipated.

