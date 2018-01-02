Left Hand Robotics creates snow-clearing robot

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Reporter Greg Avery takes us to Longmont where Left Hand Robotics has created a snow-clearing robot for retail and industrial property owners.
The machine has obstacle-detecting sensors and can be clearing snow all day so driveways and walkways are consistently passable.
The work is digitally time-stamped so you know the snow is getting cleared ... and it needs no coffee breaks.
